Israeli regime conducts new airstrikes in Syria's Hama

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes in Syria, targeting the Hama countryside, Press TV cited reports by local media in Syria.

Syrian sources also reported that American fighter jets and drones were flying over the Daraa province in southern Syria.

Local media in Suweyda also reported Israeli helicopters flying above the southern province conducting parachute operations.

Furthermore, the Israeli army announced in a statement the deployment of its soldiers in southern Syria and their readiness to prevent HTS-regime from entering Druze-populated areas.

Meanwhile, the occupying Israeli army has announced its preparedness for any scenario and referred to the transfer of five Syrian Druze for treatment in the occupied territories. The occupying regime's military said that five Druzis, who were injured in Syria, were admitted to hospital in Safed in the occupied territories.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Israeli regime conducted 20 airstrikes across Syria on Friday. The Friday attacks came after the Israeli warning strikes on the suburb of the Syrian presidential elections.

Although being discriminated against by the HTS-led regime, the Druze in Syria have rejected Israeli regime's intervention.

