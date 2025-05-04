Israel attacks part of broader strategy to disintegrate Syria

In a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah said the continued Israeli airstrikes were part of a broader strategy to destabilize Syria, incite sectarian violence, and fragment the country.

The Lebanese resistance group also reaffirmed its commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and urged the international community, particularly Arab nations, to take immediate action to halt the Israeli aggression.

Israel launched 20 airstrikes across Syria overnight in what the country’s new rulers condemned as a “dangerous escalation.”

Israeli airstrikes targeted areas near the capital, Damascus, and in the west, in Latakia and Hama, as well as in Daraa in the south, the SANA news agency reported.

Israeli authorities have also framed the new aggression as an attempt to protect Syria’s Druze minority, which has been clashing with HTS-backed militants in a new wave of sectarian violence, which has left dozens of people dead south of Damascus.

Palestinian resistance factions also issued separate statements denouncing the Israeli aggression on Syria.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine criticized Israel’s justification for its actions, stating that the Zionist entity has never been a protector of minorities, as it claims.

Instead, the regime uses this pretext to mask its repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty and to fuel sectarian divisions, it pointed out.

In a statement, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine warned of the escalating Israeli colonial aggression against Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine.

It called on the Arab League to support these nations in formulating a regional and international response to expose and deter Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

The Mujahideen Movement also weighed in, describing the Israeli attacks as an extension of the American-Zionist war against the region.

It stressed that only resistance and defiance can deter Israel’s expansionist plans and prevent its efforts to destabilize Syria and the broader region.

MNA/Press TV