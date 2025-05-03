Israel behind dangerous scenario against Syria

Informed political circles in the region believe that after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government by terrorist and extremist elements led by Abu Muhammad al-Julani, Syria has faced a dangerous project that has now gone through several stages.

A sinister plan is being implemented for Syria, which is proceeding in stages. The plan began with the fall of the former Syrian government (Bashar Assad) through an intelligence-military-political program and with the agreement of the United States, the Zionist regime, and Turkey. It then led to massacres in the coastal regions of Syria (Alawite-dominated areas), and before that, clashes with Kurdish militias occurred in eastern Syria, Al-binaa news paper reported.

According to this report, attacks on Druze-populated areas have already taken place under the pretext of insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). However, everything that has happened and is happening is within the framework of a project to spread chaos in Syria, which is being carried out with the participation of terrorist groups in this country and with the agreement of regional powers that have political and military influence in Syria.

The ultimate goal of this sinister plan is to dismember Syria and divide it into independent entities and systems in order to weaken the country and impose a foreign guardianship on it.

Informed sources warned that dragging Syria into civil war and disintegration would have major military, security, and political consequences for the entire region, especially Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, and Iraq.

RHM/6454511