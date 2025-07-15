  1. World
Israeli fighter jets launch airstrikes in Syria’s Suwayda

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes against Syrian military positions in southern Syria’s Suwayda province on Tuesday, in another act of aggression aimed at destabilizing the region.

Israeli jets bombed multiple sites in the Druze-majority governorate, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

The attacks targeted vehicles, along with main access roads to hamper Syrian troop movements.

Israel’s Army Radio claimed that a Syrian tank was struck after advancing into Suwayda city.

A military statement said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the operations, claiming they were meant to disrupt Syrian military convoys.

Early Tuesday, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra declared a full ceasefire in Suwayda following talks with local community leaders.

SANA said Syrian forces began pulling back heavy weapons, preparing to hand over security responsibilities to internal police units.

On Monday, over 30 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in violent clashes between Bedouin tribal militants and Druze militias in southern Syria, according to a statement from the Syrian Interior Ministry.

