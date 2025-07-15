Israeli fighter jets launch airstrikes in Syria’s Suwayda

Israeli jets bombed multiple sites in the Druze-majority governorate, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

The attacks targeted vehicles, along with main access roads to hamper Syrian troop movements.

Israel’s Army Radio claimed that a Syrian tank was struck after advancing into Suwayda city.

A military statement said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the operations, claiming they were meant to disrupt Syrian military convoys.

Early Tuesday, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra declared a full ceasefire in Suwayda following talks with local community leaders.

SANA said Syrian forces began pulling back heavy weapons, preparing to hand over security responsibilities to internal police units.

On Monday, over 30 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in violent clashes between Bedouin tribal militants and Druze militias in southern Syria, according to a statement from the Syrian Interior Ministry.

MNA/TSN