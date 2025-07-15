Iran slams Israeli attack on Syria's Sweida, UNSC inaction

In a statement on Tuesday, Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed deep concern over the clashes that occurred in the Sweida region in southern Syria, which have resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, and condemned the military attacks by the Zionist regime against Syria over the past two days.

Referring to the continuation of the Zionist regime's military aggression against Syria's territorial integrity, while continuing to occupy a large part of the country's territory, the Iranian spokesman considered the continued inaction on the part of the United Nations Security Council in in the face of the Zionist regime's aggressive actions against the countries of the region to be very dangerous and to have contributed to the increasing assertiveness on the part of the occupying regime.

Baghaei emphasized the need for the countries of the region and the Islamic world to pay attention to need to stop the Zionist regime's lawlessness and crimes, including the regime's unprecedented genocide in Gaza and its continued attacks against Syria and Lebanon. He also noted the responsibility of the international community to prevent the continuation of gross violations of international law and the United Nations Charter by the Tel Aviv regime.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes against Syrian HTS-led regime's positions in southern Sweida province on Tuesday, in another act of aggression aimed at destabilizing the region.

Also, the Israeli regime killed at least 12 people in airstrikes on eastern Lebanon on Tuesday in the deadliest breach of the ceasefire that took effect in November last year.

Moreover, Israel’s military killed more than 50 Palestinians in Gaza since Tuesday dawn as thousands of civilians fled the besieged north after it threatened to attack “the combat zone”.

