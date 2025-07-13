UK uses terror laws to silence pro-Palestinian dissent

British police confirmed that 41 people were arrested in London and 16 in Manchester for backing the banned movement.

Campaign group Defend Our Juries reported that at least 86 arrests took place across the UK, with solidarity protests also held in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month, lawmakers designated Palestine Action as a terrorist organization after activists entered a Royal Air Force base and damaged military aircraft in protest against Britain’s unwavering support for Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza.

"Officers have made 41 arrests for showing support for a proscribed organization. One person has been arrested for common assault," London’s Metropolitan Police stated online.

A week prior, police had detained 29 demonstrators during a similar action in the capital.

Before Saturday’s arrests, around 50 protesters rallied near a statue of Nelson Mandela outside the British parliament, holding placards declaring "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action."

MA/PR