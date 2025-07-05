  1. Politics
UK police detain 20 persons for supporting Palestine action

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – London’s Metropolitan Police say they have arrested more than 20 people under anti-terrorism laws at a protest in support of the banned Palestine Action group.

A ban on Palestine Action, which describes itself as a non-violent direct action movement, came into place today after the group was officially proscribed under the Terrorism Act. A last-minute legal challenge to the ban, which makes support for the group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, was denied by a court on Friday, according to Al Jazeera. 

Supporters of Palestine Action, who say the ban is draconian, held a protest in London today. The Metropolitan Police said in a social media post that it had arrested “more than 20 people on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act” at the demonstration and taken them into custody.

“Palestine Action is a proscribed group and officers will act where criminal offences are committed,” said the post.

