Huge rallies take place in Argentina in support for Palestine

The rally was organized by the Argentine Solidarity Committee with the Palestinian People, as part of a nationwide campaign that included several Argentine provinces and cities, under the slogan, “Argentina Rejects Genocide in Gaza.”

The march saw a large turnout of Argentine citizens waving Palestinian flags and holding signs condemning Israel’s ongoing aggression. The participants expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people and vehemently rejected the atrocities being committed in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

Most of the demonstrators wore red, symbolizing the bloodshed of the Palestinian people and rejecting the genocidal actions being carried out against civilians. The sight of the marchers, united in their stance, presented a powerful image of Argentine solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

