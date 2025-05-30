People in Afghanistan hold pro-Palestine rally

Thousands of residents of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, including youth, social and cultural activists, representatives of neighborhoods and different walks of life took to the streets in western Kabul on Friday to condemn the Israeli regime’s crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In this large-scale march, demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Death to Israel," "Death to America," "Long live the Palestinian resistance," and "The silence of Islamic countries is a disgrace," and condemned the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime committed against the people of Gaza and declared their firm support for Palestine.

Similar demonstrations were held in the provinces of Herat, Nimruz, Bamyan, Mazar-i-Sharif, and several other provinces and cities of Afghanistan to express support for Gaza.

The Prime Minister's Office of the interim Afghan government also issued an official statement, strongly condemning the genocide and crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

MA/6483876