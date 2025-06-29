Pro-Palestinian demonstrator disrupts Israel-Switzerland game

The man was seen jumping onto the court and running with the flag, drawing loud applause and cheers from the crowd before being escorted out of the arena, Al Jazeera reported.
TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) –A protester waving a Palestinian flag disrupted a youth basketball match between national teams of Israel and Switzerland in Swiss city of Lausanne on Sat., during the group stage of the 2025 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup.
The man was seen jumping onto the court and running with the flag, drawing loud applause and cheers from the crowd before being escorted out of the arena, Al Jazeera reported.
The incident caused a temporary stoppage of play.
