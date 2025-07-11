Yemenis hold multi-million marches in support of Gaza

Massive number of Yemenis participated in the Gaza support march in Al-Saba’in Square in Sanaa today. Accoording to local Yemeni media, the protestors chanted slogans like “Our marches continue and our operations will increase.”

The marchers emphasized that “We congratulate the Palestinian resistance operation and the intensification of our armed forces’ operations deep inside the enemy's occupied lands. We congratulate the recent naval operation that shattered the enemy’s dreams of breaking through the embargo imposed by Yemen.”

The final statement issued at the end of the demonstrations further read, "We congratulate our armed forces for their steadfastness against the recent attack by the Zionist enemy on our country. The Palestinian fighters' operations in Gaza and the deadly ambushes will continue. We will not retreat, we will not get tired, and we will not give up our stance, no matter how much suffering and difficulty. Patience and steadfastness with trust in God is the only way to the promised victory."

