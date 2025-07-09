Recently, Yemen’s Ansarullah unveiled its indigenous air defense systems during a large-scale airstrike by the occupying regime of Israel against Yemen, launching dozens of missiles towards Israeli fighter jets. This incident has left the Zionists and their military theorists facing a significant shock.

The Islamic Resistance of Yemen, which leads the Sanaa government, has repeatedly declared that it will not compromise in safeguarding the rights and interests of the Palestinian people and will vigorously oppose the campaign of crimes and genocide committed by the Zionists against them. In this context, Yemenis have inflicted a considerable wave of insecurity on the Zionists through repeated missile attacks on the occupied territories of Palestine in recent days.

The Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait have also been targeted by Ansarullah fighters against vessels that disregard the regulations set forth by the Yemeni resistance, particularly the prohibition of movement that serves Israel's interests. In this framework, Ansarullah has paralyzed the southern ports of occupied Palestine and, through its missile attacks, has posed a crisis for key airports of the occupying regime, especially Ben Gurion Airport. Despite this, the Zionist regime has recently attacked strategic ports in Yemen, such as the Hodeidah Port and Ras Isa, as well as the Hodeidah power plant.

Notably, this assault was carried out using dozens of fighter jets, yet amid this attack, the Ansarullah fighters inflicted a significant shock on Israel. According to Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for Ansarullah Yemen, Israeli fighter jets attempting to enter Yemeni airspace faced a considerable barrage from the Yemeni-made air defense systems. This situation led a significant number of these jets to leave Yemeni airspace prematurely out of fear of being shot down and return to occupied Palestine in defeat.

This incident confirms the assertion that the Islamic Resistance of Yemen, in addition to developing its indigenous missile capabilities and strengthening its ground and naval forces, is actively engaged in the field of air defense, aiming to make Yemeni airspace as insecure as possible for the Zionists and their allies. Previously, Western intelligence agencies had published various reports emphasizing that Yemenis are producing advanced weapons in their underground tunnels and are completely self-sufficient in this regard.

Thus, the new shock from Yemen to the occupying regime of Israel indicates that the room for maneuver for the Zionist regime in the region will become increasingly constricted, leaving it with limited options in facing the axis of resistance. From a broader perspective, this could play an important role in shaping future political and strategic equations in the West Asia region.

This region's evidence and ongoing developments indicate a strategic assertion that military power and weaponry are among the utmost necessities for various actors, as weakness in this area can lead to significant losses for different players. Beyond this, the resilience of Yemen, showcased through its recent capabilities, indicates that the Axis of Resistance still holds many cards that have yet to be played.

Reporting by Saman Sofalgar