Death toll in Gaza rises to 57,823 since October 2023

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that the death toll from Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has reached 57,823.

In addition, the number of people wounded in the Israeli military operations has risen to 137,887.

Medical sources in Gaza said that at least 61 Palestinians were killed and 231 injured on Friday alone due to Israeli airstrikes and gunfire.

Among the victims, 11 individuals were waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid when they were killed.

In a separate attack, seven Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli strike that targeted a tent shelter for displaced people in Gaza.

