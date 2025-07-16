Yemen strikes two strategic Israeli sites

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced a drone operation targeting two strategic sites of the Israeli regime in the port city of Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) and the Negev region.

According to his statement, Yemen’s armed forces launched three drones in a dual and simultaneous military operation. Two of the drones struck a major military site in the Negev, while the third drone targeted the Eilat port.

The Yemeni forces confirmed that the operation “successfully achieved its intended objectives by the grace of God.”

The statement also reiterated that Yemen, within its capabilities and resources, will continue to oppose the aggression and siege on Gaza and reject attacks on Arab and Islamic countries.

Saree concluded by affirming that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations until the Israeli aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

