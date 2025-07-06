Yielding to aggressor not allowed in Islam of Imam Hussein

The Yemeni leader made the remarks in a televised speech in Sanaa on Ashura Day, which marks the anniversary of the Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam in the battle of Karbala.

"The Islam for which Imam Hussain was martyred is an Islam that fosters peace, not surrender,” he underscored.

“The crimes being committed today by the enemies against the Islamic nation double our religious responsibility to confront the tyranny of America and Israel,” he also said.

“Yielding to the crimes and corruption of America and Israel brings nothing but loss and humiliation,”

“Today, we are witnessing the growth and expansion of the resistance movement within the Islamic Ummah as it confronts American and Israeli oppression in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen,” the Yemeni leader further asserted.

“The Zionist project is an aggressive and destructive one targeting the Islamic nation, and we will never retreat and we will stand up against it,” Houthi added.

"We stand firm in our stance on supporting the Palestinian people and opposing Israel and America, which are considered enemies of Islam and Muslims and a threat to the entire Islamic world," concluded the Yemeni leader.

MNA/6521754