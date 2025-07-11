  1. Politics
Iran FM spox:

Germany an accomplice by approving of Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – In response to the German Chancellor's support for the Israeli aggression against Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Berlin has to be held accountable for being an accomplice.

“Chancellor Friedrich Merz persists in his support for Israeli regime’s lawless behaviour & atrocity crimes at the cost of contravening the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and int’l law,” said Esmaeil Baqaei on his X page on Friday.

He added, “Herr Merz, a law graduate, must know very well that Israel’s unprovoked armed attack against Iran was a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and a blatant act of AGGRESSION.”

“Endorsing an injustice is no less than complicity in it.”

He also said, “German Chancellor’s persistent backing of Israeli regime’s war of aggression against Iran & the ensuing war crimes entails German government’s int’l responsibility for acting as an accomplice in Israel’s wrongful/criminal acts, and the German government cannot shrug it off.”

