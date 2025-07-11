Germany an accomplice by approving of Israeli aggression

“Chancellor Friedrich Merz persists in his support for Israeli regime’s lawless behaviour & atrocity crimes at the cost of contravening the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and int’l law,” said Esmaeil Baqaei on his X page on Friday.

He added, “Herr Merz, a law graduate, must know very well that Israel’s unprovoked armed attack against Iran was a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and a blatant act of AGGRESSION.”

“Endorsing an injustice is no less than complicity in it.”

He also said, “German Chancellor’s persistent backing of Israeli regime’s war of aggression against Iran & the ensuing war crimes entails German government’s int’l responsibility for acting as an accomplice in Israel’s wrongful/criminal acts, and the German government cannot shrug it off.”

MNA