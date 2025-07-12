  1. Politics
UN HQ to host Intl. Conf. on Palestine on July 26

UN HQ to host Intl. Conf. on Palestine on July 26

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The "International Conference on Palestine" is scheduled to be held at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York from July 26 to 28 aimed at exploring peaceful solutions to the Palestinian issue.

The permanent missions of France and Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, that co-chaired the "International Conference on Palestine," sent a letter to member states inviting them to participate in the meeting.

The letter states that an "International Conference on Palestine" will be held with high-level participation of the member states with the aim of exploring a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue.

According to a bylaw of the UN General Assembly, this conference was scheduled to be held from June 17 to 20 but was postponed following the Zionist aggression against Iran contrary to the United Nations Charter.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

