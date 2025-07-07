Pakistan stood firmly with Iran during war with Israel

According to Mehr News Agency, Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s Minister of Defense, told an Arab media outlet that his country stood firmly alongside its friendly and neighboring country, Iran, during the war with Israel.

He further stressed that the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East can only be resolved through the establishment of a fully sovereign, independent Palestinian state. “The current situation in Gaza constitutes genocide, and the extremist Israeli cabinet is unwilling to heed the demands of the international community,” he said.

Commenting on tensions with India, Asif noted that the possibility of renewed military conflict remains, but emphasized that Pakistan is prepared to respond to any hostile action. “We are not seeking to start a new war in South Asia, and we welcome efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful solution between the two countries. Our goal is lasting peace,” he added.

The Pakistani defense chief also warned against targeting the water-sharing agreement with India, saying that any breach by New Delhi could reignite conflict.

On military capabilities, Asif stated, “We utilize Chinese JF-10 and JF-17 fighter jets alongside American and French aircraft, but China remains our main weapons supplier.” He dismissed allegations of Chinese involvement in Pakistan’s conflict with India as baseless and absurd.

