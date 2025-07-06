Pakistani Ashura mourners support Iran's Leader (+Photos)

Mourners of Imam Hussein martyrdom anniversary in Karachi, Pakistan on Sunday, which is Ashura Day, held a big march to express their support for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution after performing the noon and afternoon prayers.

In the ceremony, the participants were carrying and holding up images of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and expressed their solidarity with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and Iran's Leader.

The mourners also chanted slogans expressing their hatred and disgust against Global Arrogance, especially the United States and the Zionist regime.

At the end of the ceremony, the American and Israeli flags were set on fire, while the mourners were chanting slogans such as "Death to America" ​​and "Death to Israel".

