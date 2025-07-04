Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for Iran

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for Iran's sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Sharif made the pledge while meeting with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit Khankendi, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

Praising the role of Pezeshkian during the Israeli regime's 12-day imposed war, the Pakistani prime minister emphasized Islamabad's solidarity and unwavering support for Tehran.

In the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the ongoing cooperation between their countries in all fields and expressed satisfaction with the progress in the decisions taken in their last meeting to further strengthening bilateral relations.

They also discussed the evolving regional situation following Israel's illegitimate and unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

Commending Iran for forcing the Israeli regime to announce a ceasefire during the recent crisis, Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with the people and government of Iran.

He said that Islamabad is committed to continue working closely with Tehran for regional peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Pakistani premier also conveyed his warm greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In turn, Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong diplomatic support for Iran during the recent U.S.-backed Israel war, including at international forums, and thanked Sharif for Pakistan’s vital role in reducing tensions.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar also met on the sidelines of the ECO summit in Khankendi.

RHM/irna