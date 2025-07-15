Iran’s exports to Africa up 85% in Q1: TPOI

Mohammad-Reza Safari stated on Tuesday that exports to Africa experienced 85 percent growth in the first quarter of the Iranian calendar (from March 21 to June 22, 2025), compared to the same period last year.

According to him, Iran’s trade balance in 2025, has so far been 113 percent, with Iranian exports on the African continent increasing from 27 to 32 countries.

Safari also suggested ways to boost bilateral trade, saying that trade strategies, given recent developments, including hike in energy and transportation costs, as well as new US tariffs on exports from Africa, necessitate moving towards exporting high value-added products and investing in offshore production in African countries.

He emphasized that such a strategy has been pursued by China in Africa for many years.

Bilateral trade between Iran and African nations is currently standing at around $1.3 billion, which both sides intend to increase to $3-5 billion by 2025.

