Iran-China 2-month non-oil trade stands at $4.631b

Foroud Asgari said that China was Iran’s top non-oil export destination in the mentioned two-month period, importing $2.425 billion of goods from Iran.

Exporting commodities valued at $2.206 billion to Iran, China was Iran's second source of non-oil import in the said two months, the IRICA head added.

As previously announced by Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of IRICA for planning and international affairs, the value of non-oil trade between Iran and China stood at $34.1 billion in the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, 2025.

He said that importing non-oil goods worth $14.8 billion from Iran, China was the first destination of Iranian products in the past year.

He also announced that by exporting non-oil products valued at $19.3 billion to Iran, China was the second source of import for Iran in that year.

On May 4, Iran-China Business Development Forum convened at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), with the participation of China’s ambassador to Iran, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the chair of the Iran-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, and senior officials from the Tehran Chamber.

