Israel illegally used Iraq's airspace to attack Iran

The Zionist regime repeatedly used Iraqi airspace during its attacks on Iranian territory—an action that has drawn criticism from officials in Baghdad.

Al-Sudani stated that the violation of Iraqi airspace by the Zionist regime is a breach of Iraq's sovereignty and a breach of the UN Charter. "We have officially submitted a complaint to the UN Security Council regarding this matter."

He emphasized that Iraq pursues a balanced diplomatic approach and has conveyed its messages to its allies, stressing that its sovereignty is not negotiable.

Commenting on the provocative rhetoric of U.S. and Israeli officials, Al-Sudani warned that attempts to destabilize the Islamic Republic of Iran carry dangerous consequences for the entire region.

The Iraqi Prime Minister further stated that an expanded war could have harmed Iraq’s security and stability and impacted energy supply and oil exports to regional countries. "The Grand Religious Authority in Najaf issued a statement warning of the dangers of continued war, and the government successfully kept Iraq out of direct involvement.”

