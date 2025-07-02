Trump proposes 60-day Gaza ceasefire plan

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated, "Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60-day CEASEFIRE."

He noted that representatives from Qatar and Egypt will deliver the proposal to Hamas, according to Press TV.

Urging acceptance, Trump warned, "I hope, for the sake of the Middle East, that Hamas accepts this deal, as it will not get better—things will only worsen if rejected."

Hamas has not yet commented on the proposal. The movement says any ceasefire depends on Israel committing to end the war, fully withdrawing from Gaza, and allowing unrestricted aid access.

A previous two-month ceasefire collapsed in March after Israel refused to implement the second phase of the agreement.

A high-ranking Hamas official said on Tuesday that the Palestinian Resistance movement was ready and determined to enter a new round of indirect negotiations with Israel, intending to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reach a permanent ceasefire.

“We are ready and serious to reach an agreement in case the factors required for ending the war are clearly stated. We will be prepared to agree to any proposal,” Taher al-Nunu stated.

The remarks came a day after Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo is working on a new Gaza deal that includes a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of some Israeli captives and the rapid entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged coastal territory.

“Israel’s stubbornness prevents the entry of aid to Gaza. It is unacceptable to continue linking the humanitarian and military sides in Gaza,” he stated.

At least 56,531 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 133,642 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

MNA/