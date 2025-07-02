Yemen strikes Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with missile

The Yemeni army says it has carried out several retaliatory operations against Israel, striking sensitive targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces used a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile to attack the airport, the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

The operation successfully achieved its goal, causing a large number of Israelis to flee to shelters and halting airport operations.

According to Press TV, Yemen's Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces also struck sensitive targets belonging to the Israeli enemy in the areas of Yaffa, Ashkelon, and Eilat in the occupied Palestine using three drones.

He said the Yemeni army will continue its operations in support of the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza, noting that the people of Yemen will not abandon their duties towards Palestinians.

Saree stressed that the army's operations will continue until the Israeli aggression against Gaza stops and the siege of the territory is lifted.

As the genocidal war on Gaza escalated, the Yemenis enforced a strategic blockade on essential maritime routes, intending to obstruct the delivery of military supplies to Israel and urge the international community to take action regarding the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

MNA/