Israel, US aggression clear violation of intl. law: Bahraini

Criticizing the silence of some Western countries, Bahraini stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not wait for any foreign body or country in defending its sovereignty.

Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council during the adoption of the Universal Periodic Review (U.P.R.) outcome of Iran, he referred to the military aggression of the Israeli regime and the United States on Iranian territory, describing the act as a clear breach of fundamental principles of international law and human rights.

These aggressions resulted in the killing of over 630 Iranian citizens, including dozens of women and children, he said, adding that the Israeli regime, with direct support from the United States, has unlawfully targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure, medical centers, residential areas, and even peaceful nuclear facilities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bahreini termed the silence and complicity of some Western countries with the Israeli regime an obvious normative failure.

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept human rights recommendations from such countries due to their hypocrisy, he stressed

Referring to Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, Bahraini reaffirmed Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense and said that Iran would stand against the Israeli aggression and would not wait for any foreign body or country to defend Iranian nation and sovereignty.

He also expressed gratitude to those countries that, based on international principles, issued statements condemning the illegal actions of Israel and the U.S. and expressed support for Iran.

The Iranian envoy criticized the ineffectiveness of the Human Rights Council in dealing with the crimes of the Israeli regime in Palestine and the region, and proposed forming a commission to examine the role of countries supporting the regime in committing war crimes.

MNA/IRN