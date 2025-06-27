Lebanon proud to stand by Iran , Leader of Islamic Rev.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed on Thursday the central Ashura mourning service in Beirut’s Dahieh, reiterating allegiance to Imam Hussein (P) path as consecrated by Martyr Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, Al Manar reports.

“We approach our stance with refusal to yield, just as Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) taught us—this is a fundamental element in confronting the dangers that threaten future generations.”

A martyr knows how to end his life on the battlefield of honor—thus he becomes great on earth and in the heavens, Sheikh Qassem explained.

“’Far be it from us to be humiliated’ —we repeat this with Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) always and forever. What we possess is our dignity, our stance, and our deeds, which we shall carry with us on the Day of Judgment.

“When we commemorate Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), we are commemorating the essence of the divine law—and calling upon the entire Ummah to take the righteous stance that leads to salvation in this life and the hereafter,” Sheikh Qassem added

“‘I shall never abandon you, O Hussein’… for your path leads us to Allah Almighty, and we shall continue upon it. This was the path of the Master of the Martyrs of our Ummah, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—may Allah’s blessings be upon him—who gave his blood and soul under the banner of ‘I shall never abandon you, O Hussein’.”

Hezbollah leader explained that the Islamic Republic of Iran foiled the three main objectives of the aggression: first, the elimination of nuclear enrichment; second, the dismantling of the missile program; and third, the overthrow of the system and targeting of His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran emerged victorious after 12 days of aggression, and the ceasefire itself is a declaration of triumph for the Islamic Republic, Sheikh Qassem affirmed.

“The Islamic Republic has proven that it alone is capable of confronting the American tyranny and the criminal Israel, along with their European support.”

Sheikh Qassem maintained that Hezbollah supports Iran’s independent choices, free from American hegemony.

“We are proud to stand by Iran and to stand under the banner of the brave Imam and leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.”

“The Islamic Republic has thwarted the three goals of the aggression: halting uranium enrichment, striking the missile program, and toppling the regime,” his eminence said.

“We cannot submit to dictates and surrender. We want our homeland to be cherished for generations to come, and we will resist for that, no matter the sacrifices.”