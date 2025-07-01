Resistance will never yield to tyrannical US, criminal Israel

“We are in an active defensive mode. Don’t tell us not to defend ourselves! Don’t ask us to surrender to the tyrants who want to control the destiny of humankind. We will never bow down and surrender to aggressors. Never to humiliation!!!” Sheikh Naim Qassem said as he delivered a televised speech broadcast from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, late on Monday.

He called the Israeli occupation of the Lebanese territory temporary, while characterizing its liberation as definitive. “This land will remain noble, dignified, and free, by God’s will. The occupation is temporary, but liberation is ultimate.”

The Hezbollah chief stated that the resistance group’s ongoing confrontation with the US and the Zionist entity is a just and divinely inspired battle, Press TV reported.

Sheikh Qassem then described Israel as “an aggressive, oppressive, and criminal entity,” and the United States as “a tyrannical force” attempting to destroy dignified life around the world.

“Israel is criminal, and America is tyrannical. We have the right to say ‘No’ to both,” the Hezbollah leader said.

“Our commitment to defend our land emanates from the fact that it is ours by right,” Sheikh Qassem said, underscoring, “Others cannot deprive us of this right for the sake of their own interests. We will act in defense of our right."

The Hezbollah chief stated that Israel is on the rampage, and so is the United States. “They want to exploit the status quo to reshape the region.”

“Whoever supports Israel and the US is the one driving our country towards the brink of the abyss,” Sheikh Qassem noted.

He urged all walks of Lebanese society to establish their national loyalty as their number-one priority, and to refrain from supporting the schemes of the US and Israel, especially at this critical juncture.

“We can shape a future of dignity and have glamour once justice prevails. It is when we liberate our land and prevent Israel and the US from imposing their diktats upon us,” the Hezbollah leader said.

MNA/