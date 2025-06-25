West Asian nations can build stronger region through Coop.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the President of the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, the same day that a ceasefire took effect between Iran and the Zionist regime after 12 days of war imposed by the regime.

The Iranian president expressed hope for the continuation of the ceasefire that came into force after Iran carried out a missile attack on a US airbase in Qatar on Monday night in response to Washington’s bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites a day earlier. The US struck the sites on the eleventh day of the Zionist regime’s aggression on Iran.

Pezeshkian said Iran was unhappy that it had been compelled to respond to the US aggression on Qatari territory.

He went on to say that enemies seek to sow division and hostility among Islamic countries, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply believes in brotherhood and friendship with regional countries and will spare no effort and cooperation for collective growth and progress.”

Pezeshkian also said that war has never been a proper tool for achieving goals and has no winner. Iran entered military confrontation to defend itself, he added, expressing hope that Iran would never be forced to enter war again.

The president also warned that the Zionist regime and the US must realize that they cannot impose their unjustified and internationally unlawful demands on Iran through force.

Iran is ready to resolve issues within international frameworks and through negotiations, he said, adding that Iran is also capable of defending itself in the face of Zionist attacks, and wants nothing beyond its legitimate rights.

“We expect that in your interactions with the United States, you convey clearly that the Islamic Republic of Iran is only pursuing its legitimate rights and has no demand beyond that. We have never sought nuclear weapons, and we never will. Iran’s aim is simply to build a better future for its people, neighbors, and the world through cooperation,” said President Pezeshkian.

“We consider the people of the UAE and other countries in the region our brothers. We respect the territorial integrity of all countries,” he further said, emphasizing that a prosperous region can be built “only through cooperation, stability, peace, and without foreign interference.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed praised Pezeshkian’s logical and wise explanation of the recent major developments.

He said that self-defense is a natural right of every country, and added that Iran, the UAE, and other regional countries are neighbors, which must assess how they can shape a better future for their peoples through mutual relations.

The UAE’s president also said that his country stands with Iran in these difficult times, and will not hesitate to support it.

