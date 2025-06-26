Iran imposed its will on the US, Israel: top general

In a statement on Thursday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that the Israeli regime, with the support of the United States, attacked Iran and then received a painful response from the Iranian Armed Forces.

He added that despite widespread media censorship by the Israeli regime, the available evidence confirms that the major military strategic and research facilities in the occupied territories under the control of the Israeli regime were reduced to ashes.

As Iranian officials had announced again and again, Iran has and will never start a war but if the country is attacked, Iran will be the one to end it, he said, adding that in the recent 12-day war, initiated by the Zionist regime with US intervention, the West – especially the NATO – also served them with intelligence, logistics, and operational assistance.

Iran halted the enemy war machine with its indigenous militarty warfare. He explained that the multilayered air defenses – once claimed to be “impenetrable” – were defenseless against the domestically-developed missile and drone power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that the residents of occupied Palestine found no safe place, not even in bunkers.

He said that although the US attacked Iran’s nuclear sites to save the Israel regime, Iran’s retaliatory strike on al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar showed that no efforts can shake the iron resolve of the Iranian Armed Forces, so through certain regional countries, the US “started to beg” to end the war and surrendered to the will of the Islamic Republic.

He once again warned that Iran has its enemies under close monitoring, and if they repeat their strategic mistake, they will be consigned to “the blockholes of history.”

On June 13, the Israeli regime carried out an assault on Iran, killing several military and scientific figures and numerous citizens. The Iranian military responded to the aggression with severe blows on the aggrssor regime. Subsequently, in a bid to support the Israeli regime, the United States attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, claiming to have completely destroyed them.

Different countries condemned the illegal move, calling it a violation of international law and the UN Charter. In response, Iran launched a retaliatory strike on US al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, inflicting heavy damage. Following this, the US sent messages requesting a ceasefire.

MNA