Tehran, Doha stress deepening friendly, brotherly ties: envoy

Speaking in an interview with Qatari-based Al Araby Television Network, the Iranian envoy emphasized Iran's unwavering commitment to preserving good neighborhood policy and broadening the brotherly relations with the neighboring states, especially Qatar.

Relations between Iran and Qatar are a model of coordination and understanding amidst regional challenges, he emphasized.

“We exchanged our positions with Qatar through direct contacts between officials of the two countries,” he said, adding that both Qatari and Iranian officials expressed their desire to contain the escalation of tension.

Tehran and Doha are determined to take joint action and cooperate to maintain stability, Salehabadi noted.

He went on to say that Iran expresses its thanks for Qatar's constructive role in promoting regional cooperation.

"We express our appreciation for Qatar's constructive role in promoting regional cooperation. We emphasize full respect for Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our actions were defensive and in response to sources of aggression without targeting any third party," he explained in apparent reference to Iran's retaliatory strikes on Qatari-based Al Useid Airbase.

Salehabadi further pointed out that his country is ready to expand bilateral cooperation with the neighboring Qatar in line with the interests of the two nations.

