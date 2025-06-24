  1. Economy
Jun 24, 2025, 6:01 PM

Trump says China can continue buying Iran oil after truce

Trump says China can continue buying Iran oil after truce

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump admitted to futility of US sanctions on Iran's oil exports, saying that China can now continue to purchase oil from Iran after the truce in conflict with Tehran was announced Tuesday.

Trump said in a post on soical media that China can now continue to purchase oil from Iran, tacitly admitting that no sanctions was coming in the case Beijing continued to buy oil from Iran. 

"China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also," he said in a post on Truth Soical.

The post came after the truce between Iran and Israeli regime was announced.

China hoped for a real ceasfire between Tehran and the Tel Aviv regime earlier in the day. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, "China hopes ceasefire will be achieved at early date between Israel and Iran."

Iranian amred forces with their retliatory crushing response to Israeli regime's aggression forced the regime and its main backer Washington to ask for a ceasfire after 11 day of clashes. Iran has said its military will keep its finger on the trigger in case the regime resumes aggression in violation of the ceasefire.

MNA

News ID 233615

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News