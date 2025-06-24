Trump says China can continue buying Iran oil after truce

Trump said in a post on soical media that China can now continue to purchase oil from Iran, tacitly admitting that no sanctions was coming in the case Beijing continued to buy oil from Iran.

"China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also," he said in a post on Truth Soical.

The post came after the truce between Iran and Israeli regime was announced.

China hoped for a real ceasfire between Tehran and the Tel Aviv regime earlier in the day. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, "China hopes ceasefire will be achieved at early date between Israel and Iran."

Iranian amred forces with their retliatory crushing response to Israeli regime's aggression forced the regime and its main backer Washington to ask for a ceasfire after 11 day of clashes. Iran has said its military will keep its finger on the trigger in case the regime resumes aggression in violation of the ceasefire.

MNA