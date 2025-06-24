EU’s Kallas says any further escalation must be avoided

In her reaction to a ceasefire reached between Iran and the Zionist regime, Kallas, in her X account, wrote that any further escalation should be avoided.

Without condemning the Israeli regime act of aggression against Iran, she noted that announcement of ceasefire between Iran and Israeli regime is good news although it is fragile ceasefire.

Without considering the nature of Israeli regime in breaching promise in any deal, Kallas called on all parties to stand behind this truce and avoid further violence.

Any further escalation must be avoided, she added.

MA/6510763