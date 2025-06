The Tehran Electricty Department in the District 2 and 3 in the north of the capital said that there was a power outage in the city after the Israeli regime attacked the cable lines in the Evin beighbourhood in the north of Tehran earleir today.

The department said that now the entire capital Tehran has access to the electricity 24/7.

It is worth mentioning power in Ashdod in the south of the occupied territories was cut as a result of Iran's missile attack.

MNA