FM Araghchi briefs on his meeting with Putin

During his visit to Moscow, the capital of Russia, Araghchi met and discussed with Putin on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Iran-Russia relations are close and historic, and have been elevated to a strategic level in recent years.

Referring to the Russia’s positive role in assisting Iran in reaching nuclear agreements, Araghchi said that Tehran has always had close consultations with Moscow on all issues related to global security. Regarding Iran’s nuclear program, the Russian Federation, as a partner, is currently constructing a nuclear power plant in Bushehr for Iran, he added.

Araghchi expressed his appreciation for Russia’s very firm and correct stance in condemning the aggressions of the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, adding that Russia stands on the right side of history in accordance with international laws.

He emphasized that the level of tension is currently increasing due to the unjustified aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States, adding that the aggressive actions of Israel and the U.S. against Iran are entirely illegitimate and violate international laws and norms.

Putin, for his part, once again expressed his country’s position in condemning the attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, emphasizing, “These attacks are unjustified and baseless aggression.”

Pointing to the deep-rooted, good, and reliable ties between Iran and Russia, he said, “Unjustified aggression against Iran has no foundation and Russia is doing its best to help Iranian people and to explore how they can find a solution”.

