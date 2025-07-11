Iran slams US for sanctioning UN special rapporteur

“Truth cannot be suppressed by sanctions,” Baghaei said in a post on his X account on Friday after the US State Department's decision to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, an Italian independent investigator tasked with probing human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories.

“Francesca Albanese is bullied and sanctioned for telling the truth & for standing up against genocide, occupation and apartheid,” he said.

“Meanwhile, Netanyahu, a court-certified war criminal, gets a red carpet in DC” the Iranian spokesman noted.

“Your bare hypocrisy is on full display and the world is watching,” Baghaei told the American officials.

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that it was issuing sanctions against Albanese, the latest effort by the United States to punish critics of Israel's 21-month war in Gaza.

The State Department's decision to impose sanctions on the UN special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza follows an unsuccessful US pressure campaign to force the international body to remove her from her post.

Albanese, an Italian human rights lawyer, has been vocal about what she has described as the "genocide" by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza.

