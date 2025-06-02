Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 32 people in 24 hours

"Over the past 24 hours, 37 dead bodies were admitted to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including five killed earlier. 136 injured people were also brought in. However, there are still many injured people under the rubble and on the streets, they cannot be reached by ambulance crews and civil defense services," it said in a statement.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, since March 18, the Israeli forces killed over 4,149 people, and injured about 12,500. The total number of casualties since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023 has exceeded 54,418, with 124,190 injured.

On March 18, Israel interrupted a ceasefire regime established in January by launching massive strikes on the Gaza Strip.

MP/