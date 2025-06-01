At least 15 killed in Israeli shelling of southern Gaza

At least 15 people were killed and more than 50 were injured as a result of the Israeli army shelling a humanitarian aid point in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported.

According to it, the humanitarian mission in this area was carried out by one of the US-backed organizations.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and interrupting the ceasefire established in January.

MP/