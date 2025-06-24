Over 600 Iranians martyred in Israeli airstrikes

Iranian Health Minister Mohammad Reza Zafarqandi said the official statistics show that 606 Iranian people have been martyred in the Zionist regime’s war of aggression since June 13.

He noted that a total of 5,332 people have been injured across Iran since the start of the Israeli war.

Zafarqandi said the deadliest wave of brutal Israeli strikes against Iran was the past 24 hours, during which 107 people were martyred and 1,342 others were wounded before a ceasefire took effect on Tuesday morning.

The minister noted that 95 percent of the martyrs passed away after being buried under the rubble, while only 5 percent were pronounced dead later after being taken to the hospital.

The Health Ministry was forced to evacuate three hospitals at risk during the past two weeks in order to save the lives of patients, he added.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that have resulted in the martyrdom of top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

MNA