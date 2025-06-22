  1. Politics
US attack on Iran nuclear sites 'betrayal to UNSC principles'

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says that US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites is a clear betrayal to the basic principles and standards of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

In a post on his X account, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Now, it has been completely clear that the US government is in accomplice with a war criminal and warmonger to wage an aggressive and unjust war against Iran with the explicit violation of the fundamental principles of the international law, the UN Charter and Non-Proliferation treaty (NPT).”

This aggressive and unjustifiable act, which has been carried out by a country holding a nuclear weapon, a permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and also Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT), is a flagrant betrayal to the basic principles and norms.

Iran is seriously determined to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity decisively according to the Article 51 of the UN Charter, he added.

