Israel worst violator of international human rights law

Baghaei said in a statement on Saturday that Israel’s continued impunity is the main reason for its ongoing crimes.

“You will not find any other actor that has violated international human rights law so blatantly,” he said, warning that indifference leads to inaction, and inaction in the face of injustice amounts to complicity.

Referring to Article 24 of the U.N. Charter, which prohibits the use of force, he emphasized that the entire international community and every member state of the United Nations bears a clear responsibility to stand against this injustice.

Baghaei added that Israel’s actions not only breach the U.N. Charter but also constitute a pattern of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“The Israelis have deliberately and maliciously targeted residential areas, hospitals, fire stations, and everything imaginable,” he said of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran.

“They have killed civilians, including prominent university professors, women, and children. Countless individuals have fallen victim to this act of aggression,” he added.

The spokesman reiterated Iran’s call for accountability and global action to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes.

MNA/IRN