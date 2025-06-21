  1. Politics
UNHRC rapporteurs condemn Israel aggression against Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Experts and rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council explicitly condemned the Israeli regime's military aggression against Iran

Experts and rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council explicitly condemned the Israeli regime's military aggression against Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X.

He wrote on X that these attacks are considered a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law, a clear act of aggression, and a violation of peremptory norms (irrevocable norms in international law that no violation is permitted).

The timing of these attacks – which coincided with ongoing diplomatic efforts in Muscat to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – raises serious concerns about the deliberate undermining of peace initiatives. [...] This intensifies accusations against Israel that it threatens peace and security in the region and beyond, h added.

