Mr. Grossi! You betrayed the non-proliferation regime!

Baghaei made the comments in an X post on Thursday;

"DG @rafaelmgrossi:“We did not have any evidence of a systematic effort [by Iran] to move into a nuclear weapon.”This is too late, Mr. Grossi: you obscured this truth in your absolutely biased report that was instrumentalize by E3/U.S. to craft a resolution with baseless allegation of 'non-compliance'; the same resolution was then utilized, as a final pretext, by a genocidal warmongering regime to wage a war of aggression on Iran and to launch an unlawful attack on our peaceful nuclear facilities."

"Do you know how many innocent Iranians have been killed/maimed as a result of this criminal war? Is it how an international civil servant tested for assigning the UN leadership?

Misleading narratives have dire consequences, Mr. Grossi, and demand accountability."

"You betrayed the non-proliferation regime; You've made IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression; You turned IAEA into a tool of convenience for non-NPT members to deprive NPT members of their basic right under Article 4. Any clear conscience?!"

MNA/