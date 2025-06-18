IAEA chief says no evidence Iran is building nuclear weapons

Speaking to CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, Rafael Grossi acknowledged what Iran has repeatedly stated and the UN nuclear agency has also confirmed in its reports.

“What we reported was that we did not have any proof of a systematic effort [by Iran] to move toward a nuclear weapon,” the director general of the IAEA was quoted as saying.

He reiterated that the agency’s findings align with other independent sources on the issue.

The statement marks a clarification from the UN nuclear agency following heightened scrutiny and criticism of its most recent quarterly report on Iran’s nuclear activities, which Iran dismissed as “politically motivated.”

His remarks came just days after the IAEA Board of Governors passed a censure resolution against Iran, falsely accusing it of failing to comply with its nuclear obligations.

Iranian officials maintain that obligations under the JCPOA are no longer binding in the absence of compliance by other signatories, notably the Europeans, and maintain that the country continues to uphold its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and related IAEA Safeguards Agreement.

Pertinently, Iran is a signatory to the NPT, while the Israeli regime has refused to join it.

Iranian officials maintain that the country is not seeking nuclear weapons in line with a religious decree issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Grossi’s latest admission comes as the US threatens to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities amid the Israeli aggression on the Islamic Republic.

US President Donald Trump, in remarks on Tuesday, again regurgitated the debunked claims of Iran pursuing a nuclear weapons program

The Israeli regime carried out wanton aggression against Iranian soil early on Friday, targeting top-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

It also deliberately attacked the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran’s Isfahan city, which drew widespread condemnation as an act that violates all international laws.

In response, Iran launched a retaliatory operation dubbed ‘True Promise III’ in self-defense. So far, eleven phases of the operation have been carried out with tremendous success.

MNA