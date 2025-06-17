Ask AI that Israeli regime has not so far complied with any UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution, and its leaders are accused of committing war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, and its representative at the United Nations shamelessly shreds the resolutions issued against his country with a paper shredder in front of all the representatives of different countries and laughs.

Now, despite the admission of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi that "IAEA has no evidence that Iran has a nuclear bomb," this country is launching a war against another country, simply by claiming to be suspicious. What do you think AI will say in response?

Iran, which was repeatedly targeted by chemical weapons given by Western countries during six of Saddam's eight years of war against its people, and 100,000 of its civilians suffered severe chemical injuries, yet, due to humanitarian concerns, never thought of retaliating in practice and firing even a single chemical bullet at deposed Saddam Hussein's army. Now, have Iranians been a liar throughout the history, or are the likes of Netanyahu?

Be sure to try this question, because my artificial intelligence gives an interesting answer.

How about your own artificial intelligence?

MNA