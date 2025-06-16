IAEA chief releases details on Iran nuclear facilities damage

The following is part of the Introductory Statement of the IAEA Director General at the emergency session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors.

No damage has been seen at the site of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant or at the Khondab heavy water reactor, which is under construction. Bushehr nuclear power plant has not been targeted nor affected by the recent attacks and neither has the Tehran Research Reactor.

At the Esfahan nuclear site, four buildings were damaged in Friday’s attack: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor fuel manufacturing plant, and the UF4 to EU metal processing facility, which was under construction.

As in Natanz, off-site radiation levels remain unchanged.

I acknowledge the cooperation and exchange of information between the Iranian authorities and the IAEA. Amid theses challenging and complex circumstances, it is crucial that the IAEA receives timely and regular technical information about the facilities and their respective sites. This information is needed to promptly inform the international community and ensure an effective response and assistance to any emergency situation in Iran. Without information, we cannot accurately assess the radiological conditions and potential impacts on the population and the environment and cannot provide the necessary assistance.

The Agency is and will remain present in Iran. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as soon as safety conditions allow, as is required under Iran’s NPT safeguards obligations.

I am in touch with the inspectors on the ground; their safety remains our top priority, and all necessary actions are being taken to ensure they are not harmed.