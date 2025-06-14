IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Israeli attack against Iran

The meeting will be convened by member states of the agency to investigate the Zionist regime's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi penned a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi demanding an immediate emergency meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors to investigate Israel’s Friday morning attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Fordo.

In his letter to Grossi, Iran's top diplomat demanded a “strong” and “unequivocal” condemnation of the Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear installations.

Insisting on Iran’s decision to iron out special plans to fully protect its nuclear equipment and material, Araghchi said, “The Islamic Republic will give a crushing response to this aggression.”

