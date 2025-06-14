  1. Politics
Jun 14, 2025, 10:46 PM

IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Israeli attack against Iran

IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Israeli attack against Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday over the Israeli aggression against Iranian nuclear sites.

The meeting will be convened by member states of the agency to investigate the Zionist regime's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi penned a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi demanding an immediate emergency meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors to investigate Israel’s Friday morning attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Fordo.

In his letter to Grossi, Iran's top diplomat demanded a “strong” and “unequivocal” condemnation of the Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear installations.

Insisting on Iran’s decision to iron out special plans to fully protect its nuclear equipment and material, Araghchi said, “The Islamic Republic will give a crushing response to this aggression.”

MA/6500258

News ID 233151
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News