Putin, UAE president discuss Iran over phone

During the phone call, the two sides expressed deep concern over the rapidly escalating conflict between Iran and Israel and called for an end to the conflict in the region and also intensification of the political efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

Putin confirmed Moscow’s readiness to provide mediation assistance to facilitate dialogue between Tehran and Tel Aviv, stressing the urgency of preventing further destabilization in the region.

The two presidents noted the need for a speedy end to the conflict between Iran and Israel and the intensification of diplomatic efforts.

