  1. Politics
Jun 17, 2025, 9:58 PM

Iran FM to EU foreign policy chief:

Please stop acting as aggressor apologist: Baghaei to Kallas

Please stop acting as aggressor apologist: Baghaei to Kallas

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – In reaction to the remarks of EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has said that "please stop acting as the aggressor’s apologist."

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Madam @kajakallas, Please stop acting as the aggressor’s apologist.”

“How can you express concern over Iran’s peaceful program that is under the most robust IAEA’s inspections and ignore the fact that Israeli regime has a huge arsenal of #NuclearWeapons?!” he added.

Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, unlike the aggressor that is the only barrier to a ‘Middle East free from nuclear weapons’ (that has long been advocated by Iran since 1974), the Iranian diplomat noted.

How can you talk about ‘#de-escalation’ without condemning the aggressor and urging them to stop their aggression & war crimes?!

MA/6503316

News ID 233263
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News