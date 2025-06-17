Please stop acting as aggressor apologist: Baghaei to Kallas

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Madam @kajakallas, Please stop acting as the aggressor’s apologist.”

“How can you express concern over Iran’s peaceful program that is under the most robust IAEA’s inspections and ignore the fact that Israeli regime has a huge arsenal of #NuclearWeapons?!” he added.

Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, unlike the aggressor that is the only barrier to a ‘Middle East free from nuclear weapons’ (that has long been advocated by Iran since 1974), the Iranian diplomat noted.

How can you talk about ‘#de-escalation’ without condemning the aggressor and urging them to stop their aggression & war crimes?!

