EU's Kallas says Israeli attack on diplomats unacceptable

Israeli occupying forces fired warning shots as foreign diplomats visited the West Bank in Palestine, the military said, apologising for the incident after the Palestinian Authority accused troops of “deliberately” shooting at the delegation.

AFP footage from the scene of the incident in the West Bank city of Jenin – a frequent target of Israeli military raids – showed the delegation and accompanying journalists running for cover as shots are heard.

No injuries were reported in the incident which drew prompt condemnation from Spain and Italy.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned “the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, which deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation to the State of Palestine during a field visit”.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called on Israel to investigate and hold those responsible “accountable”.

“Any threats on diplomats’ lives are unacceptable,” Kallas said.

Belgium has also demanded an explanation.

The Israeli military said in a statement that “the delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorised to be.”

MNA